Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office is telling residents that although property flooding is not expected, they should be prepared for floods on low-lying land and roads today (February 9).

As further rain is expected throughout the day, they expect river levels to rise more and advise people to avoid using footpaths near the river or waterways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flood warnings are directed towards residents of Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.