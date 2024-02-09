News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Met Office put flood alerts in place for Banbury and nearby villages

After a day of heavy rain caused water levels to rise on the River Cherwell, the Met Office has again put flood alerts in place for Banbury and nearby villages.
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:26 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office is telling residents that although property flooding is not expected, they should be prepared for floods on low-lying land and roads today (February 9).

As further rain is expected throughout the day, they expect river levels to rise more and advise people to avoid using footpaths near the river or waterways.

The flood warnings are directed towards residents of Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest warnings, visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell

Related topics:Met OfficeBanbury