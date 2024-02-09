Met Office put flood alerts in place for Banbury and nearby villages
The Met Office is telling residents that although property flooding is not expected, they should be prepared for floods on low-lying land and roads today (February 9).
As further rain is expected throughout the day, they expect river levels to rise more and advise people to avoid using footpaths near the river or waterways.
The flood warnings are directed towards residents of Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.
For more information and to stay up to date with the latest warnings, visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell