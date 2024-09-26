Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amber weather warning has been issued for the Banbury areaby the Met Office.

Following on from a rough few days of heavy rain and flooding last weekend and earlier this week, another warning has now been put in place.

The amber warning is in place for the county and much of the surrounding area from 6pm tonight (Thursday September 26) to 6am on tomorrow (Friday September 27).

According to the Met Office: “Heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption this evening and overnight.”

An amber weather warning has been issued for Warwickshire. Photo by Met Office

They added: "Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, merging into a large band of heavy rain through the evening, before clearing slowly south overnight.

“Some places, especially across central and eastern parts of the warning area, are likely to receive 30 to 40mm in three hours or less, and perhaps 50-60mm or more in around six hours.

“This rain will fall onto already saturated ground and affect communities recovering from recent flooding. Travel disruption and further flooding is likely, with rivers continuing to rise after the rain clears.”

No flood warnings are currently in place but a flood alert has been issued for the River Cherwell and its tributaries from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford including Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.

The Environment Agency said: "Further property flooding is not currently expected. River levels are currently falling on the Upper Cherwell following recent heavy rainfall. Flooding of low lying land and roads remains is expected to continue today, 26/09/2024. Further heavy showers are forecast today, 26/09/2024, followed by more persistent rain overnight into Friday. River levels are expected to continue to falling this morning, but remain sensitive to further rainfall and are expected to rise again this evening and overnight in response to forecast rainfall."