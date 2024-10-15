Merseyside man given four year sentence for historic sex crimes against a child in Banbury
Cameron-John Brady, of Birkenhead, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Monday, October 7.
The 27-year-old was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of three counts of assaulting a child by touching.
He was also found guilty of two counts of assaulting a child by penetration and one count of causing or inciting a child to watch a sexual act.
During the trial, he was acquitted of a further two counts of assault of a child by penetration.
The sentencing relates to crimes that happened when Brady was a minor and sexually abused another child over several years.
Brady was voluntarily interviewed on September 6, 2022, and was charged by Thames Valley Police on April 29 last year.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lucy McDonagh, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible strength and resilience to come forward and report the abuse.
“Perpetrators of sexual abuse towards children must be warned that no matter the passage of time, you will be investigated and held accountable.
“I would like to reassure the public that we will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent. You will be supported, no matter what the passage of time, and we will bring offenders to justice.
“Anyone who wishes to speak to us can call 101 or make a report on our website. Support is available on our website.”
