Mentoring charity supported by the Banbury Guardian releases film to show what life is like for children in Oxfordshire who have a parent in prison

Luke, who made a film about what it is like living without his father, who is serving a prison sentence

The project was inspired by ten-year-old Luke from Oxfordshire whose father has been in prison. The ground-breaking charity Children Heard and Seen has been highlighted by the Banbury Guardian for its work recruiting and training mentors to give one-to-one support to children who are missing a parent because of a prison sentence.

The paper released a special report including Children Heard and Seen mentorships in Banbury and additionally, an appeal for laptops that could be used to allow youngsters, whose family finances were difficult, to stay in touch with their mentors. These have been especially important during the pandemic lockdowns when the usual weekly sessions and activities have not been possible.

Luke decided that he would like to make a film which he titled 'A Point of View'. The film was made with his mentor Jess and illustrates what is it like to have a parent in prison from Luke’s perspective.

The film highlights the challenges experienced by children with a parent in prison - how they should tell their friends, what it is like visiting the parent in prison and it includes Luke's interview of a deputy governor who explains more from the viewpoint of the custody system.

Over this Christmas time Children Heard and Seen has distributed donated gifts to children who will be missing a parent who is in prison, through no fault of their own, and the charity also held a Christmas Comfort event.