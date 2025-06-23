Men with drugs arrested near Banbury after public tip-off to police

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 08:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two men with a quantity of drugs on them were arrested at the weekend after a tip-off to police.

Members of the Heyford community contacted Thames Valley Police (TVP) with concerns about drug dealing in their community. On Saturday a call was received reporting a possible incident involving two men.

In a statement on Sunday, TVP said: “We received a call yesterday (Saturday) from Heyford Park, just outside Bicester, in which community concerns were raised about the occupants of a vehicle suspected to be dealing drugs in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers from the Bicester Neighbourhood Policing Team responded, and the vehicle was seen driving away from the area.

Two men were arrested after a member of the public alerted police to a possible drugs dealplaceholder image
Two men were arrested after a member of the public alerted police to a possible drugs deal

"It was eventually stopped just outside of Banbury, where the vehicle's two male occupants were detained for a search.

“Both males were arrested after approximately 60 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found. Both males have since been bailed whilst enquiries continue."

Related topics:Thames Valley PoliceBanbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice