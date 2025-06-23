Men with drugs arrested near Banbury after public tip-off to police
Members of the Heyford community contacted Thames Valley Police (TVP) with concerns about drug dealing in their community. On Saturday a call was received reporting a possible incident involving two men.
In a statement on Sunday, TVP said: “We received a call yesterday (Saturday) from Heyford Park, just outside Bicester, in which community concerns were raised about the occupants of a vehicle suspected to be dealing drugs in the area.
“Officers from the Bicester Neighbourhood Policing Team responded, and the vehicle was seen driving away from the area.
"It was eventually stopped just outside of Banbury, where the vehicle's two male occupants were detained for a search.
“Both males were arrested after approximately 60 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found. Both males have since been bailed whilst enquiries continue."
