Memorial plaques put up in Banbury village in memory of friendly and popular station cat Tigger

Residents of Kings Sutton have organised memorial plaques around the village train station to the friendly and popular station cat Tigger after he died recently.

By Jack Ingham
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:51am
The plaques around the station are part of the recent refurbishment work done to the station garden.
Tigger was described by villagers as a super friendly station cat that was forever hanging out at the station, being warm and friendly to everyone.

The plaques were placed around the station over the festive break by a number of volunteers from the village, who have been refurbishing the neglected station garden.

The team has also been planting bulbs, wild flowers and creating raised beds from old railway sleepers to enable local community groups that work alongside seniors and physically challenged people to use the space for gardening.

Tigger was much loved by regular visitors to the station and was warm and friendly to everyone.
The refurbished garden will also feature a solar-powered community coffee bar run from a rickshaw.

Volunteers for the Kings Sutton station garden renovation are still needed. To get involved with the project, people should contact Chiltern Railways, which operates the station

BanburyChiltern RailwaysVolunteers