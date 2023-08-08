News you can trust since 1838
Memorial garden unveiled near Banbury town centre for people to remember loved ones

The MP for Banbury and CEO of Age UK Oxfordshire announced the opening of a new memorial garden by planting a rose last week (Thursday August 3).
By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

Age UK’s memorial raised beds at the Bridge Street Garden community space off Concord Avenue were officially declared open last week.

MP for the Banbury area Victoria Prentis and Penny Thewlis, the CEO of Age UK Oxfordshire, marked the occasion by planting a rose.

The garden’s purpose is to provide a peaceful space near the town centre where people can take some time to meet and remember loved ones.

Victoria Prentis and Penny Thewlis planted the rose to open the memorial garden last week.Victoria Prentis and Penny Thewlis planted the rose to open the memorial garden last week.
Victoria Prentis and Penny Thewlis planted the rose to open the memorial garden last week.

Chrissy Papantoniou, of Age UK Oxfordshire, said: "Forever in our hearts was not just the name of the beautiful rose planted; it sums up the purpose of the newly opened raised bed at the Bridge Street Community Garden.

"Members of Age UK Oxfordshire’s Bereavement Support Service, LGTBQ+ group, and activity groups joined together to celebrate opening the raised bed and planted wildflowers in remembrance of loved ones."

For more information, email [email protected]

Related topics:OxfordshireBanburyAge UK