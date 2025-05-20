Memorial garden springs up as flowers pour in for the Bicester fire victims

A memorial garden has sprung up at Garth Park as flowers have gathered in profusion in memory of the Bicester fire victims.

A book of condolence is has been set up at Garth House in Garth Park and a Go Fund Me fundraising account set up by the Fire Fighters Charity for the families of the victims has already raised nearly £12,000.

A moving tribute was made by the family of Dave Chester, 57, a Bicester resident and father of two, who worked at the site and died while trying to help the fire and rescue operation.

Yesterday Bicester Rugby Club (BRUFC) paid tribute to Oxfordshire firefighters Martyn Sadler, 38, and Jennie Logan, 30, who also died while tackling the blaze last Thursday evening.

Bicester fire victims, l - r, Martyn Sadler, Dave Chester and Jennie Logan

The duo had both been members of BRUFC for many years and the club has now organised a fundraiser for The Fire Fighters Charity and the families of the victims.

Mr Sadler, who had been involved with the club for more than 20 years and had played senior men's rugby for more than ten years, would always bring 'his infectious smile and energy to every game’ the rugby club said.

"A true clubman and rugby man, he was always willing to pull on an opposition shirt if they were short of numbers," a statement continued. "He just loved the game. After hanging up his playing boots, he started supporting the Bicester Vixens (ladies' team) as first aider."

Ms Logan joined Bicester Vixens in November 2021 and the club said 'from her first session her determination to push herself shone'.

Flowers and tributes at Bicester Fire Station in Bicester

"She was a dedicated and driven number eight, committed to being the best player she could be for the team," it continued.

"Jennie was so much more than her performance. She was a kind, gentle and thoughtful force to be reckoned with, who knew what the women's game deserved."

Sherine Wheeler, of Fire Fighters Charity, said: “Everyone is heartbroken to learn of the deaths of two firefighters and a member of the public in the incident.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and colleagues and to all those affected – particularly the firefighters who were injured and remain in hospital, and their loved ones.

A grieving firefighter remembers his colleagues at the Garth Park memorial in Bicester

“People who work in the fire service... sacrifice everything to keep their communities safe.

"This is a terrible reminder of the courage and selflessness that firefighters show every day. We stand in solidarity with our fire family at this very challenging time.”

A total of ten fire crews attended the incident on Thursday night, along with police and ambulance services.

The site is home to more than 50 specialist businesses focused on classic car restoration and engineering.

The burnt out remains of the Motion Buildings in Bicester following the fire on May 15

Smoke could be seen billowing from the fire across the town and as far as north Oxford - with residents reporting sounds of explosions, burning smells and ash raining down on them.

The charity's support line is available on 0800 389 8820 and the crisis line on 0300 373 0896 for any members of the fire and rescue services community impacted by the tragedy.

To make a donation visit the GoFundMe page here.

Members of the community are invited to sign a book of condolence at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters in Kidlington from today (Tuesday) until Fri 9am - 5pm.