Memorial garden opens on the borders of Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, and Oxfordshire

Director Sarah said ‘In recognition of changing needs and budgets of our local communities, we are delighted to announce the opening of our memorial garden meaning more people can take advantage of our beautiful rural surroundings.’

Co-owner Richard added, ‘ashes can be buried in an urn or scattered, either way they are marked, and a nearby tribute added either to a tree, stone gabion or bench. Once a loved ones ashes are here, family can visit whenever they wish to.’

The area is a two acre site in the heart of the English countryside, some of which is planted to form a woodland, alongside a natural meadow. A winding path leads from the secure car park first to a pond, and onto the Barrow itself. The entire area has been designated as the memorial garden, so that families can chose a quieter area if they wish.

Stone gabion for engraved memorial leaves in the ground of the Barrow

Also within the grounds is our safari tent where funerals, ceremonies and celebrations of life can be held.

Local celebrant, Ruth Jewell said ‘It’s a very relaxed atmosphere, just what families want. Richard and Sarah always go out of their way to accommodate families, and have stepped into this with perfect timing.’