Memorial football tournament raises money in memory of much-loved Banbury man

A football tournament, organised by the brother of a much-loved man who died last year, has raised £3,000 to buy an accessible swing for Banbury.

The Hashim United football tournament attracted 18 teams from around Banbury and the country to Wykham Park Academy’s astroturf pitch last Sunday (August 13).

Won by Birmingham side West Bank FC, the tournament raised around £3,000, which will go towards building an accessible swing for children with special educational needs in Banbury.

The tournament was held in memory of Mohammed Hashim Asadullah Ijazuddin, who died in a car crash in Leicester last year.

Tournament winners West Bank FC from Birmingham with Mohammed Hashims father Sikander Hayat.

Four people were found guilty of two counts of murder by deliberately ramming Mohammed and Saqib Hussain off the road and will be sentenced in September.

Organiser Asad Hussain, brother of Hashim, said the tournament was the result of a pledge he made to carry on his brother’s legacy forever.

He said: "We are just trying to bring smiles to people's faces, the way our beloved, one in a million Mohammed Hashim did.

"The Hashim United Tournament was yet another success. Thanks to all for attending and helping out; we extend our heartfelt appreciation for being an integral part of this memorable journey.

"Your presence has elevated the tournament to new heights, and we are genuinely thankful for your contribution. All proceeds will be going to the swing project which is for people with special needs, in memory of Mohammed Hashim, whose slogan was if I make them laugh or smile, that’s the job done for the day".