Meet your Banbury Town councillors

Banbury residents will be able to meet councillors and discuss matters they care about at a town hall drop-in session this Saturday.

The meet-the-people opportunity enables voters to meet councillors, ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters.

Cllr Mallon

Leader of the town council, Conservative Cllr Kieron Mallon, representing Easington (south) and Labour Cllr Andrew Beere, representing Grimsbury. will be on hand to help people with their enquiries.

The town hall will be open from 10am to midday, Saturday, October 5 and all conversations will be confidential.

Appointments are not necessary, residents can just turn up on the day.

Drop-in sessions take place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August – and councillors take turns to meet the public.