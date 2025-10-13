Meet the record-breaking swimmer from south Warwickshire who's showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 90

90-year-old Arthur Lowe at Shipston Leisure Centre. (Photo: Everyone Active).

A record-breaking 90-year-old swimmer from south Warwickshire is proof that age is just a number.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Lowe, from Shipston, attends Shipston Leisure Centre to swim twice a week and claims swimming has been his lifeline.

And he is now the fastest 90-year-old male in Britain to swim 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle and the 50m and 100m backstroke, as he holds the British records in the 90-94 age category, proving he shows no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being 90, it is without a doubt swimming that has kept me going and my love of the sport," said Arthur.

Watch an interview with Arthur here.

"It obviously keeps me quite mobile compared to another poor old soul who might be 90. I just love swimming and I'm at home in the water."

He is an honorary member for Birmingham Masters and now plans to compete in the National Masters Swimming Championships for Kenilworth Masters in Sheffield next month, endeavouring to enter five events.

“I want to beat everybody in my age group,” adds Arthur, whose competitive spirit is still strong. “The youngsters are infinitely faster than I am. I can live with that, but I can't live with somebody who's 90 plus beating me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90-year-old Arthur Lowe at Shipston Leisure Centre. (Photo: Everyone Active).

Arthur’s swim routine involves early morning swims to keep him active, but also some socialising, he says.

“Swimming is such a wonderful sport – all your muscles are going at the same time, you're breathing and you’re observing. I start at 8 o’clock in the morning swim for an hour, have a shower, then go home.

“It is a wonderful chance to talk to complete strangers, learn to talk to people and watch their expressions. And if they give you a frown, stop talking!

“If you want advice on your swimming – it is never, ever too late. Age is just a number. Get into the pool, it’s not hard, and say hello to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90-year-old Arthur Lowe at Shipston Leisure Centre. (Photo: Everyone Active).

Arthur hopes his story will encourage more people over 60 to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of Everyone Active's 'Age is Just a Number' campaign, which is taking place across October and November.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign celebrates healthy ageing by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

To find out more visit www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/ageisjustanumber