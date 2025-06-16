Meet the people from the Banbury area who have been honoured in the King's Birthday Honours List

People from Banbury, Chipping Norton and Shipston-on-Stour have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

King Charles III has honoured people from across the country who have provided services to areas such as politics, sport, health and charity.

This year people from our area have received honours for their work in the charity sector, construction industry, road safety and more.

Here are the six locals who have been named in the King’s birthday honours list and the award they have received.

Some of the people from in and around Banbury who received awards as part of the King's Birthday Honours. Charlotte Charles (Getty) and Finlay Scott.

The Hon Joseph Cyril Bamford CBE from Chipping Norton is heir to the JCB construction equipment business and founder of the HydraB Power Group.

The HydraB Power Group is a company that focuses on accelerating the transition to net zero with a focus on hydrogen and zero-emission transportation.

He was given the award for services to innovating and developing the clean hydrogen economy.

Finlay Scott OBE from Banbury is the co-founder and chair of The Clink Charity.

Gareth Stapleton, Joseph Bamford and Avis Gallager.

The Clink Charity provides catering and gardening training and qualifications to people in prison to prepare them for jobs once released.

He was given the award in recognition of his services to ex-offenders.

Gareth Stapleton OBE from Adderbury is one of the CEOs and founders of RiSE International.

RiSE International is a project management and management consultancy that has overseen projects around the world.

Gareth was also vice chair of governors at Bloxham School between 2023 and 2025.

He was given the award for services to architecture and to project and construction management.

Charlotte Charles MBE from Charlton, Northants (near Banbury) is the mother of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who tragically died when he was hit by a car being driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton.

Since the tragedy, Charlotte has dedicated her life to campaigning for road safety, which has resulted in all US staff and their dependents working at UK airbases undergoing compulsory driving training.

She was given the award for services to road safety.

Avis Gallager BEM from Banbury is one of the volunteer coordinators at the Royal Voluntary Service’s Cornhill Centre in Banbury.

Over the years, Avis has played a key role in many of the services provided by the centre, including the older people’s social group Cornhill Companions, the Banbury Talking Newspaper group and the annual Christmas lunch.

She was given the award for services to the community in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Squadron Leader Jonathan Pullen BEM, a former RAF serviceman with 34 years of military experience.

Since leaving the RAF, Jonathan has forged a successful engineering manager career and has raised over £200k for military charities through the publication of his Cooking with Heroes cookbooks.

He has been given the award for services to military charities.

Some of the people receiving knighthoods as part of this year’s birthday honours include former footballer David Beckham, who owns a property in Great Tew; singer and founder of The Who Roger Daltrey; actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman; and Welsh rugby league player Billy Boston.