Meet the people from Banbury named in the 2025 New Year's Honours list
The New Year Honours list celebrates people who have gone above and beyond in their industry or local community over the past year.
This year Banbury residents were recognised for their great work supporting the care home and theatre industries.
Here are the three local people who have been named in the honour’s list and the award they have received.
Eleanor Rose Lloyd
Theatre producer and former president of the Society of London Theatre, Eleanor Lloyd, has received an OBE for services to theatre.
Banbury resident Eleanor led the London theatre sector through the pandemic and oversaw several initiatives to bring audience confidence back, including the See It Safely campaign.
Eleanor’s production company has also received multiple Olivier Awards for producing top-level West End and Broadway shows.
Some of Eleanor’s work has included Shifters, Emilia, Nell Gwynn, Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, and Handbagged.
Paul Newman
CEO of the not-for-profit care home company Greensleeves Care and Banbury local Paul Newman has received an MBE for services to health and social care.
Paul was awarded for his tireless work over three decades improving the lives of elderly people and raising health and social care standards.
Paul’s Greensleeves Care company manages 28 care homes across the midlands and south of England.
This year Paul will step down from his role at Greensleeves to take on a job leading the We Care Group care home company in the north of England.
Rob MacDougall
Oxfordshire County Council’s Chief Fire Officer, Rob MacDougall, received a King’s Fire Service Medal for over 25 years of service to public safety.
Rob was praised for his contributions to the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit and his leadership during times of crisis.
Rob has also been recognised for his charity work with the World and United Kingdom Rescue Organisation, where he has helped to train over 3,000 Ghanaian Fire Service professionals since 2004.
Speaking about receiving the prestigious award, Rob said: “I am deeply humbled to be acknowledged in this way and, I am very grateful to have a career where I get to work with amazing people, where doing a good job means that people are safer.”
