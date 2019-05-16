Meet the Kineton High Divers

Three intrepid Kineton High School employees will be taking a leap of faith this summer to raise money for charitable causes with personal significance.

Sharon Kite, Sarah Langridge-Edmunds, and Tom Bradshaw, will take part in their first ever tandem skydive on Sunday, August 11.

The adrenaline fuelled challenge was the brainchild of Tom who had planned to jump with his father Clive to celebrate his 21st birthday, but tragedy got in the way.

Tom said: “Last May he was diagnosed with lung cancer and was receiving chemotherapy from the Brodey Centre in Banbury.

“As it was my 21st birthday this year myself and my dad were talking about doing a skydive.

“Sadly, that wasn’t meant to be so myself and two work colleagues have decided to do a skydive together in memory of my dad and to raise money for the Brodey Centre.”

Sharon and Sarah’s chosen charities also have special meaning.

Sharon said: “My charity is Side by Side Theatre which is a theatre group for adults with disabilities which I volunteer with every week based in Warwick.”

Sarah added: “My chosen charity is the British Heart Foundation as my mother had a heart attack a few years ago and I’ve also had aunts and uncles with heart related illnesses. I’ve had four of them pass away in the last two years.”

The specifics of the jump are impressive as the trio will leap out at 13,000 feet before free falling for a full minute.

Sharon said: “I’ve looked at YouTube videos and stopped so I’m just going to experience it as it happens.”

Sarah added: “We’ve recently seen that a 102-year-old in Australia did a skydive so we are thinking if she can do it we can do it.”

This will be the first time any of the three has made a parachute jump. Sarah, however, has participated in an equally terrifying but terrestrial based charity challenge.

“I had my hair cut off for the Princess Trust and raised over £800, for me having my hair cut off was more nerve wracking, it was awful. I’ve always had quite long hair so it was quite traumatic for me, but all in a good cause.”

They hope to raise £1,000 and have already amassed half that on their Kineton High Divers Virgin Money page along with sponsorship from friends and work colleagues.

Sarah said: “They all think we are completely nuts but hopefully we’ll raise lots of money.”

The jump will take place at Hinton in The Hedges Airfield, watched by friends and colleagues, and the trio have their land based celebrations pencilled in.

Sharon said: “We’ve already lined up a place.”

Sarah added: “There’s a pub in Hinton in the Hedges so we were going to contact them if we could celebrate there.”

To sponsor the trio visit their Virgin Money Giving Page and seraching for Tom Bradshaw.