Meet the experts - and give your views on future plans for the Banbury and Bicester areas

Those wanting to have their views taken into account in the formation of the next blueprint for Cherwell are invited to meet the planners.

The planning experts have started a series of events to which the public are invited. Cherwell District Council hopes people will use the opportunity to quiz their planners as part of the consultation process on the Proposed Local Plan 2042.

The events are taking place in Bicester at Littlebury Hotel on Friday, January 24 from 3pm – 7pm, Woodstock Community Centre next Tuesday, January 28 from 2pm – 5.15pm and in Banbury at Lock 29, Castle Quay on Saturday, February 8 from 11am – 3pm. A session at Kidlington took place yesterday (Monday).

They will be opportunities to ask questions about the plan-making process and find out more about the policies in the key council document.

Councillor Jean Conway, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Development Management, said: “When our new Local Plan is finalised, it will guide decisions on where new housing and infrastructure are delivered in the coming years. It also contains key policies to help us take action on climate change, support the local economy and protect our heritage and natural landscapes.

“Local Plans are very technical documents, so these events are a great chance to talk to the team in person and receive their help and guidance. Our hard-working officers have spent several years shaping the new Local Plan, gathering evidence to support it and diligently working through comments received during previous rounds of consultation.

“It is great that people will have the chance to speak face to face with officers before the Local Plan is submitted for examination by a planning inspector.”

This consultation is the final formal stage before the council submits the Plan to a government-appointed planning inspector for independent examination.

The Plan is also available for consultation online at cherwell.citizenspace.com. The consultation runs until Tuesday, 25 February.

The Local Plan will guides the council’s decisions on planning applications and contributes to the achievement of sustainable development. It is a plan to meet development needs, respond to climate change, protect the environment and support the local economy and communities. It sets out a vision and proposes homes, employment land, infrastructure and other essential services required to support the community over the plan period.