Maternity services in Oxfordshire will be investigated over 'failures'

Maternity services in Oxfordshire will be investigated as part of a national probe into care failures.

Oxford University Hospitals, which manages the Horton General Hospital in Banbury, is one of 14 NHS Trusts across the country to face scrutiny from the Department of Health and Social Care as part of the investigation.

The investigations are a part of a review of maternity care in England that will be headed by Baroness Amos and aim to make recommendations to improve care and safety in maternity services.

Campaigners from Keep the Horton General group, who have been campaigning to bring consultant-led maternity services back to Banbury’s Horton hospital since 2005, said the inquiry is way overdue.

The group has also been working to highlight some of the incidents of alleged mismanagement at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

This included a dossier of birth traumas that were collected by Beth Hopper, a mother who herself experienced years of heartbreaking pregnancy loss. The Banbury Guardian has reported on many cases in the dossier.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Sadly we are not surprised at this news. Keep the Horton General published a birth trauma dossier last year with 50 terrible cases of women and babies suffering from the consequences of total overload at the John Radcliffe maternity unit.

“This crisis was predicted by our campaign group, midwives, mothers, and many others when the trust downgraded the Horton's consultant unit without consultation in 2016.

“This is Oxfordshire, one of 14 inquiries - the same disastrous childbirth situation is happening across the UK. It is time the government accepted that you cannot cut the cost of childbirth, a natural event for most women, not an illness, but one that needs expert care close to home.

“We hope that any inquiry listens to our case, includes us in its investigation, and does not shy away from the obvious solutions. They will need determined action and funding to reinstate specialist childbirth centres in large, expanding towns like Banbury.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Bereaved families have shown extraordinary courage in coming forward to help inform this rapid national investigation alongside Baroness Amos.

“What they have experienced is devastating, and their strength will help protect other families from enduring what they have been through.

“I know that NHS maternity and neonatal workers want the best for these mothers and babies, and that the vast majority of births are safe and without incident, but I cannot turn a blind eye to failures in the system.

“Every single preventable tragedy is one too many. Harmed and bereaved families will be right at the heart of this investigation to ensure no one has to suffer like this again.”

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has welcomed the investigation into maternity services at hospitals managed by the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: “On taking office last July, one of the first things I did was stick the dossier into maternity failings, compiled by local Horton Hospital campaigners, on Wes Streeting's desk.

“That the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has included the Oxford University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Baroness Amos' review into maternity failings is a recognition that the service has let down local mums for too long.

“I am hopeful that this is the start of a process which leads to better outcomes for new mums and babies in our area and across the UK."

A spokesperson fromm Keep the Horton General group added: "Wes Streeting is instigating these inquiries to satisfy the growing concern about the trauma mothers around the country are having to go through because of the lack of investment in the NHS, in buildings, training and the will to maintain district services, no matter how big the population. What is needed is a pledge to provide that investment.

"Keep the Horton General is going to try to encourage Oxfordshire MPs to do what they can to ensure that as much of this inquiry as possible is held in the public arena, not behind closed doors. We know what has been happening and we fear a lot will be covered up."

Baroness Amos said: “It is vital that the voices of mothers and families are at the heart of this investigation from the very beginning.

“Their experiences – including those of fathers and non-birthing partners – will guide our work and shape the national recommendations we will publish. We will pay particular attention to the inequalities faced by Black and Asian women and by families from marginalised groups, whose voices have too often been overlooked."

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Baroness Amos will produce one set of national recommendations to achieve consistently high-quality, safe maternity and neonatal care across the country.

Interim recommendations are expected to be delivered by Baroness Amos in December 2025.

Responding to today’s (Monday, September 15) announcement that Oxford University Hospital (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust is included in the investigation, acting chief executive officer Simon Crowther said: “We fully support this review and welcome the opportunity for independent scrutiny.

“We will work openly and constructively with the investigation team and will share all relevant data and information to assist in their work.

“We recognise that some families have experienced care that did not meet the high standards we strive for. To those families, we offer our sincerest apologies. We are listening, and we are determined to learn from every experience to ensure that no family feels unheard or unsupported.

“This review is an important step in a national effort to improve maternity care across the NHS. We are committed to playing our part in this journey – with openness, transparency, and a relentless focus on the safety and wellbeing of every woman and baby in our care.

“We will continue to engage with our staff, patients, and community partners throughout this process.”