'Massive thank you to each and everyone': Popular baker celebrates a decade of business in Banbury
Hannah Russell started Hannah’s Big Cookies dessert and cake delivery business after circumstances led her to change her career in 2013.
The mother-of-five had always loved baking, so she decided to turn her culinary skills into a business enterprise based from her kitchen.
Now in her tenth year of business, she runs a busy schedule of deliveries across three counties, from Warwick to Brackley, six days a week.
The journey hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Banbury baker, who has gone through nine different vehicles during that time and become familiar with the breakdown services of the AA.
Hannah works alone but is often assisted by her three teenage children, who help prepare orders and make deliveries.
She said: “A massive thank you to each and everyone of you for supporting my small business for a whole decade.”