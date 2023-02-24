Thames Valley Police have sadly located the body of man in the search for missing Banbury person James.

James, 52, who has been reported missing for a week, was last seen in the Hanwell Fields area of the town at around 6pm on Friday, February 17.

Detective Sergeant Simon Pond, based at Banbury police station, said: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to find James since he was reported missing, and very sadly, a body was located yesterday.

"Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe this to be James.

"His family have been made aware and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very distressing time.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Thank you to those who helped with our search and who shared our appeals online."

