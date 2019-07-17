Mandeville Motorcycle Meet

The popular, free to enter all day music and motorcycle festival returns to Thorpe Madeville this Saturday.

In some circles the thought of over 100 motorcycle owners and their machines descending upon a village pub for a day of live music and a few pints is as near to heaven on Earth as it gets.

Bikes of all kinds arrive at the pub

This weekend that nirvana will be realised as the fourth Thorpe Mandeville Motorcycle Meeting will be held at the Three Conies pub.

Since its inception in 2106 the meeting has quickly gained a loyal following, with an ever increasing mixture of weird and wonderful machines from Japanese giants to home made ‘rat bikes’.

It has also expanded slightly and now features a pre-meet Friday gig and offers camping and a full English breakfast for £10 to anyone wanting an acholic tipple rather than the complimentary tea and coffee.

On Friday, July 19 Selena Evangeline will kick off this year’s meet with an evening performance.

Bike galore

On Saturday, July 20 Royal Blood tribute band Unreal Blood will get things off to a lively start from 1pm.

Stuart Layzell, Oil Slick Fire, BiteBack and DirtyjACkDC will follow with the headliners due to hit the stage around 7.45pm.

Motorcycle fan or not the event is one of the friendliest around and well worth a visit.

All they ask is for a small donation as they continue to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

For more information visit the pubs Motorcycle Meet web page.