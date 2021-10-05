Man working on bin lorry left seriously injured after collision involving another vehicle in a Banbury area village

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision which left a man with serious injuries in Middle Barton.

The incident occurred when a green Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a bin lorry in North Street, Middle Barton around 8.35am today, Tuesday October 5.

A man, aged in his 50s, who was working at the rear of the lorry became trapped between the two vehicles and sustained serious leg injuries. He has been taken to hospital where he remains, receiving treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Matt Watson, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210447832.”