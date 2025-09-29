Man who died in Banbury crash had travelled from Pakistan the day before to meet his new granddaughter

The 73-year-old man who died after a road accident near Tesco on Friday had travelled from Pakistan the day before to meet his newborn granddaughter.

Ahmet Nazir suffered a heart attack in his car on Friday afternoon in Ruscote Avenue. The area was closed by police and the air ambulance attended. He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that evening.

Mr Nazir was on the way to take formula milk to his newborn granddaughter, Iman Ayyaz, who he had travelled from Pakistan to meet the day before the accident.

His son, Sarfraz – a former Horton registrar and consultant radiologist for the Oxford University Hospitals Trust – said his father seemed ‘as fit as a fiddle’ and his death was a huge shock.

"Dad had never been in hospital. The heart attack caused him to lose consciousness and there was a low impact collision with traffic lights,” he said in a conversation while taking his father home to Pakistan for his funeral, according to his wishes.

Ahmed Nazir, who was retired, lived with his son Ayyaz Nazir in Lapsley Drive, Banbury. His wife is unwell and living in Pakistan.

He was born in 1953 and sent to Britain aged 11 to earn, sponsored by a family who subsequently abandoned him. He lived on the streets of Slough for a time and worked, sending every penny home to his parents, brothers and sisters in Pakistan.

"He had no family here, and yes, he did live on the streets. He had no education. He married my mother aged 17 on the wishes of his parents,” said Dr Nazir.

"He started working at Mars Factory in Slough aged 20 and worked there for 30 years. He had four sons, all of whom had a grammar school education. He wanted them to be educated and serve their community.”

Two sons became doctors, after attending Oxford University and Cambridge University. Sarfraz has been a consultant for 15 years, and his older brother is a consultant cardiologist in Coventry. A third son is a senior manager at Deloitte, New York and the fourth was disabled after a car accident.

There will be a memorial for Mr Nazir in Pakistan.