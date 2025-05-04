Man sustains serious injury in Banbury incident - police appeal for witnesses

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 4th May 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 14:13 BST
Thames Valley Police have asked for help in an investigation into a collisionThames Valley Police have asked for help in an investigation into a collision
Police have asked for help in their investigation into an incident in which a man sustained serious injuries in Banbury.

The incident was a single motorcycle collision in the Broughton Avenue, Lennox Gardens area of Bretch Hill and happened on Sunday, April 27.

In an appeal on social media, Thames Valley Police said: “Were you in the area of Broughton Avenue and Lennox Gardens in Banbury last Sunday?

“If you were then you might be able to help our investigation into a serious injury collision.

“A motocross motorcycle was driven illegally through an alleyway between Broughton Avenue and Lennox Gardens at about 7pm on April 27.

“The vehicle collided with a lamp post, causing the rider, a man in his thirties, serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone in the area who has footage, whether via a mobile, CCTV or doorbell, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or leave any information on the website, quoting reference number 43250204922.

