Man seriously injured and three more taken to hospital after head-on collision on A422 between Banbury and Brackley

A man was left seriously injured and three others taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the A422 between Banbury and Brackley yesterday afternoon, Tuesday December 21.

The collision happened around 3.30pm when a white Ford Transit van was travelling north on the A422 towards Farthinghoe, and another white Ford Transit was travelling in the opposite direction, towards Brackley.

As the vehicles passed Steane Park Garden, the northbound transit veered into the opposite carriageway for reasons unknown, colliding head-on with the second transit van.

The driver of the second Transit, a man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The other driver, and one passenger from each vehicle, were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters from Brackley, Towcester and Northampton used hydraulic cutting equipment to help release a man, who was one of the drivers.

The man was left in the care of paramedics, and crews left the scene at 5.58pm having made the vehicles safe. An air ambulance also responded to the collision.

A man was left seriously injured after a head-on collision between two transit vans on the A422 between Banbury and Brackley on Tuesday December 21 (Image from Northants Fire & Rescue)

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has relevant dash-cam footage or with information about the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 321 of December 21, 2021.

Northants Police are looking for witnesses to the two-vehicle collision on the A422 between Farthinghoe and Brackley on Tuesday afternoon December 21