Two pumps from Daventry and a further appliance from Long Buckby, Northampton responded to an incident at Jubilee Close in Byfield.

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a notice Facebook and Twitter urging people to avoid the area while crews were on scene, where a mid-terrace house fire had affected a number of neighbouring properties.

One man has been taken to hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

As of just before 7pm crews had put the house fire out in Byfield.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue posted the following message on Twitter: "Thank you to residents for their support and understanding while our firefighters dealt with this incident."