Man near Banbury takes on the London Marathon to celebrate being cancer-free for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Max Komodikis from Deddington was 14 years old when he was diagnosed with mouth cancer. Now, at age 22, he takes on the famous race to mark a milestone of being cancer-free.

He will also use the opportunity to fundraise for the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, whose staff saved his life when he was a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max said: “Throughout this journey, I was fortunate to have the support of my consultant and his team at the Blenheim Head and Neck Cancer ward at the Churchill Hospital.

Max Komodikis will take on the London Marathon this weekend to celebrate being cancer-free for two years.

“Their dedication and care were nothing short of exceptional, guiding me and my family through every step of the process.

"They went above and beyond to look after my well-being through what could have been a traumatic period, but thanks to them, I have been able to continue my life with minimal disruption."

After graduating from the University the Deddington man wanted to find a way to fundraise for the Oxford Hospitals Charity for the support he received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Whilst no monetary value could truly be attributed to the support I was given, I would like to raise this money to help express my gratitude and to help others who find themselves in the same position I was.”

Claire Hughes at Oxford Hospitals Charity said: “A huge good luck to Max and all of our amazing runners. Max has already exceeded his £5,000 fundraising target and is on track to raise even more!”