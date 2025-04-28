Man jailed for outraging public decency in Banbury High Street. 'We will investigate these crimes' - Thames Valley Police
Peter Wasilewski committed the offence in March last year and has been jailed for six months by Oxford Magistrates, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said in a statement today.
Following a TVP investigation, Wasilewski was jailed for outraging public decency.
Wasilewski, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency at Oxford Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.
Wasilewski was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.
The police statement says: “At around 4.20pm on March 16 last year, Wasilewski exposed himself towards the victim on High Street, Banbury.
“Wasilewski was arrested on March 29 last year and charged on 14 November.”
Investigating officer DC Cory Vigilante said: “This was a shocking incident where Peter Wasilewski exposed himself on a busy high street and was seen to do so by several members of the public.
“We are committed to addressing non-contact sexual offences, and will investigate these crimes thoroughly.
“If you think you have been a victim of a non-contact sexual offence, it does matter.
“You can report a non-contact sexual offence at any time using the online form, by calling 101 or if it is happening and you need help, 999.”
- To outrage public decency is to go against the social norm by displaying acts that may offend members of the public. Outraging public decency can be tried at both the magistrates and the crown court.
