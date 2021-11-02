Man jailed for 16 weeks after assaulting Banbury police officers and a detention officer - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court, where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Jake Brian Mullane, 26, of HM Prison, Winchester pleaded guilty to the assault of two police officers and a detention officer at Banbury on June 14. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Arncott.

He was sent to prison for a combined period of sixteen weeks. Magistrates imposed the custodial sentences because the offences were deliberate attacks on public servants in the execution of their duty. He was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £375 and a victim surcharge of £128.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Lukasz Pieczyrak, 26, of Cheviot Way, Banbury was fined £266 for driving a vehicle in Concord Avenue, Banbury without insurance. The offence took place on December 14, 2020. Pieczyrak was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Ryan Graham Darren Kilby, 35, of Cherwell Bank, Lower Heyford pleaded guilty to driving a red Ford Focus car in Middleton Road, Bucknell, Bicester with excess cocaine in his blood on December 11, 2020. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge with £40 court costs. Kilby was banned from driving or obtaining a licence for 36 months. He pleaded guilty to a second count of driving with cocaine in his blood on the same day. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Magistrates ordered that the sum of £18,913.56 in a Natwest bank account belonging to William Goodwin of Hook Norton Road, Chipping Norton be frozen for a period of three months under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Sarah Jane Jacques Beaufoy, 56, of Spelsbury, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to breaking the 30mph speed limit in a Skoda Octavia car on the A379 Dartmouth Road, Waterside, Devon on November 11, 2020. Beaufoy was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 with £95 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points. Magistrates did not ban Beaufoy under the totting up system because of the mitigating circumstances - the detrimental effect it would have on her son, her family life and her customers.

Paul Webber, 62, of Cropredy Lawn Road, Cropredy, was fined £115 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Grove Road, Grove on December 5, 2020. His recorded speed was 38mph. Webber was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Leslie Leighton, 63, of Roundtown, Aynho was fined £66 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the M40 between junction 8 and 7 on December 1, 2020. His recorded speed was 81mph. Leighton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points. No order for costs was made.

Mark Corner, 44, of Oxford Road, Banbury was fined £280 for driving a motor vehicle on Oxford Road, Banbury without insurance on May 25. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Corner was fined a further £93 for driving without a current driving licence on the same occasion.

Steven Matthews, 42, of Winston Crescent, Brackley was fined £660 for, between March 26 and April 23, failing to provide information leading to the identification of a Nissan Micra car who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Matthews was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Naadar Hussain, 42, of Ferndale Road, Banbury was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120 for driving in a Ford Mondeo in Chipping Norton on September 29, 2020 with excess cocaine in his blood. Hussain changed his not guilty plea to guilty. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and prosecution costs of £250.