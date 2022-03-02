Man is fined after admitting possession of a quantity of drugs in Banbury - Court Report

Danut Bumberica, 36, of Elmhurst Close, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis on October 23, 2020. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and £250 costs. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail. There was no separate penalty.

Other cases heard at Oxford Magistrates' Court:

Neil Rhys Comins, 38, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on May 24, 2021 in Banbury. He was also found guilty of driving the vehicle without a licence on the same occasion. Comins pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and a community order was made requiring Comins to undergo rehabilitation treatment for drug dependency with Turning Point. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points. Additionally he was ordered to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Neil Rhys Comins, 38, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle in South Bar, Banbury on September 18, 2021. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and to undergo treatment for drug dependency with Turning Point. He was also ordered to undertake 60 hours’ unpaid work.

Tashi Maya Seklecki, 48, of Over Norton Park, Over Norton was fined£66 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Marson Road, Oxford on April 26, 2021. Her recorded speed was 37mph. Seklecki was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Reece Storer, aka Reece Storrar, 18, of Dover Avenue, Banbury was fined £660 for driving a vehicle in High Street, Banbury without insurance on July 18, 2021. Storer was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with seven penalty points. Storer was also convicted of driving without a licence. There was no separate penalty.

Marcus Todd-Connor, 19, of Lidsey Road, Banbury was fined £660 for failing to provide the identity of the driver of a Volkswagon Polo between June 29, 2021 and July 27, 2021 that was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, when asked to do so. Todd-Connor was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Ruth Saunders, aka Ruth Murray, 53, of Ravensmead, Chinnor, changed a not guilty plea to guilty in respect of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis at Banbury Police Station on March 28, 2021 in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence. A community order was made requiring Saunders to undertake rehabilitation activity and 200 hours’ unpaid work. Saunders was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and£700 costs. She was also disqualified from driving for 24 months. Saunders changed her plea to guilty in respect of a charge of failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test at the roadside of the M40 on March 28, 2021. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Leighton Broughton, 20, of Easington Road, Banbury admitted breaching a community order imposed by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on September 8, 2020 by failing to attend office appointments on September 9 and 28, 2021 and failing to provide any reasonable excuse. The order was made in respect of a conviction for threatening behaviour in Banbury High Street on July 10, 2020 and using threatening behaviour with the intent of harassing staff at the Horton General Hospital on July 11, 2020. Broughton was ordered to undertake 90 hours’ unpaid work with ten hours added to mark the breach.