Man in custody after man is stabbed in Banbury town centre - appeal for witnesses launched

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses who may have information in connection with a stabbing in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) in Banbury.

Police officers were called to the junction of Butchers Row and High Street at 12.20am today (September 1).

A man is his twenties was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old has been arrested in connection with the investigation which is being treated as an incident of grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer, Inspector Rachel Carter said: “I am appealing to any witnesses, anyone with footage from the area, or anyone with any other information to please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“You can leave any information you may have via our website or call us on 101, quoting the investigation number 43240419312.

“We have a scenewatch in place in the town centre in order to allow us to carry out vital enquiries at the scene. If you have any information or concerns then you can also speak to an officer at the scene.

“Police officers responded swiftly to the incident and arrested a man who is currently in police custody at this time.”