Man arrested following reports of baseball bat assault on Banbury playing field

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting another man with a baseball bat on a Banbury playing field.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with injury, possession of a weapon and selling class A drugs.

He was arrested by the Banbury Neighbourhood Team yesterday (March 27) following the assault on the fields near Ruscote Arcade that took place on Wednesday (March 26).

Any eyewitnesses to the assault are asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43250147210.

