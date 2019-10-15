Man, 29, dies in accident after van leaves the road, hitting a tree

A 29-year-old man died after his van left the road just after midnight in the south of the county, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said officers were now appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A422 between Brackley and Farthinghoe, close to Steane Park.

"Just after midnight today, Tuesday, October 15, a White Mercedes 300 AMG travelling in the direction of Farthinghoe left the carriageway, for reasons yet unknown, mounted the grass verge and collided with a tree," the spokesperson said.

"As a result of the collision, the driver, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene."

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.