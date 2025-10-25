A Banbury man, 19-years-old, has been given a jail sentence for raping a woman in People’s Park. The crime took place in March.

Faris Suleiman, aged 19, of Windrush, Banbury, was sentenced to six years in prison, with a four-year extended licence, at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

A jury found Suleiman guilty by majority verdict of one count of rape of a female aged 16 years and over following a six-day trial.

On Sunday, March 30 this year, a woman in her late teens was in the town centre when she left a nightclub with Suleiman sometime between 3am - 3.20am.

However, Suleiman lured her to a secluded area of People’s Park, where he raped her.

The victim remained with Suleiman out of fear and they both re-entered the town centre, where she searched for her friends and told them what happened.

Police were informed shortly afterwards and officers stopped Suleiman as he matched the description of the offender that was given by the victim.

Suleiman was charged the following day, March 31 this year, and remanded in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gemma Kerby said: “Faris Sulieman preyed on a vulnerable victim on a night out with her friends and raped her, which has had an unimaginable impact on her.

“I would like to thank the victim and witnesses for their support and engagement.

“I hope the victim can continue on the road to recovery knowing that Suleiman has been found guilty and jailed.

“We will always work relentlessly to bring those who cause harm to others to justice and we encourage any sexual offence victims to report what’s happened to police.”