Majority of Banbury students awarded first choice secondary school place
This year, 88.24 percent (6,492) of school applications across the county were awarded their first choice of secondary school.
Out of a total of 7,354 students moving from primary education to secondary education in September, only 280 were unsuccessful in being awarded one of their first four choices.
Councillor John Howson, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education and young people’s services, said: “We aim to give all children the best start in life and educational and learning opportunities are fundamental to this.
“It’s a big step moving from primary to secondary schools, often from a small school to a very much larger setting. So, I’m delighted that we have been able to offer the majority of applicants their first choice of school.”
This year’s national figures will be published later in the year.