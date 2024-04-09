Major road near Banbury re-opens four days earlier than expected after sewer works
A main road near Banbury has re-opened four days earlier than expected after major sewer works by Thames Water.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists have been subjected to a series of diversions to accommodate the closure on the A4260 south of the Red Lion pub. The closure was expected to be in force for between ten – 14 days.