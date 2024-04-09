Major road near Banbury re-opens four days earlier than expected after sewer works

A main road near Banbury has re-opened four days earlier than expected after major sewer works by Thames Water.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been subjected to a series of diversions to accommodate the closure on the A4260 south of the Red Lion pub. The closure was expected to be in force for between ten – 14 days.

Oxford to Banbury bus services were re-routed through the village via Berrycroft Road. The main road closure caused some congestion and an increase in through-traffic in villages such as Bloxham.

Related topics:BanburyThames WaterMotoristsBloxhamOxford