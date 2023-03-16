Major plans for 230 homes in Banbury town centre - but it will mean loss of parking spaces

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a retail and car park area of Banbury into a residential space with 230 homes.

Plans to redevelop The Calthorpe Centre and the adjoining 278-space NCP car park for 230 houses will be on display to the public later this month.

The building, which is currently rented by Farmfoods and TK Maxx, was the site of the original Sainsbury’s in town before it closed in 1994.

A public exhibition of the proposed development, led by a team of consultants, will take place at the Town Hall on Thursday March 30, between 3pm and 7pm.

An artist's impression of the proposed redevelopment, looking from Marlborough Road.

The event is organised by Tri7 who acquired the centre in 2020 and have stated they aim to introduce a “high-quality residential area to the town centre” with a mix of apartments and houses.

Mr Samuel Castle, Partner for Tri7, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to redevelop a brownfield site in the heart of Banbury town centre. The proposed development will bring many local benefits, including over 65 new affordable homes for local residents in housing need and opportunities for enhancing landscaping and biodiversity with the provision of amenity spaces for both current and future residents.

"The vitality of the town centre is suffering from the absence of a residential community – which is especially important for the wellbeing of the evening and night time economy. The provision of a residential community will be a major contributor to the rejuvenation of this part of the town centre."

Framptons, who are representing the developers, say that "a new townscape will be created" and "there will be overall improvements to green infrastructure, with existing car parking to be replaced with landscaping and public amenity spaces."

The proposed site plans for the redevelopment of the Calthorpe Centre.

Barry Whitehouse from the Banbury Old Town group believes that losing any parking in the town centre will have a huge negative impact on the shopping footfall.

Barry said: "There are so many businesses and services that surround this NCP car park, such as the library, Methodist church, hairdressers, and the businesses that line the high street. So the loss of this car park could mean a reduction in footfall for those places.

"I understand that homes have to be built to fill a quota of residential homes, but we already have a situation where those that live in converted apartments above much of the town don’t have enough parking spaces as it is, and resort to parking in the pedestrianised streets in the evening. Often blocking access to the businesses.

"I feel the town centre and its offerings need to be invested in first. Making the town more of a diverse experiential place for retail, classes, activities, and socialising needs to be more of a priority, as well as ensuring the businesses we already have are thriving. Otherwise, we will be in a situation where those living in town will have to go out of town to shop!"