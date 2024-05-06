Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwick Road surface has attracted severe criticism for several years as it has deteriorated through lack of investment. The Labour councillors have blamed lack of money from central government.

Although the news is welcome, it will mean closure of the road from the Three Pigeons traffic lights to the roundabout at Parklands/Orchard Way for up to 24 days from August 20. An official diversion will take motorists to the Southam Road roundabout (near Tesco) and down Ruscote Avenue to rejoin Warwick Road.

Labour councillors say the decision by Oxfordshire County Council to repair the road comes after two years of lobbying by Banbury Ruscote division’s county councillor, Mark Cherry who thanked highways officials for finally getting the go-ahead.

Warwick Road, Banbury which will be closed for 24 days in late August for resurfacing. Picture by Google Street View

"The main obstacle to getting it done has been a lack of money from Conservative central government. Warwick Road has been falling apart for many years, from Parklands roundabout past Banbury police station and the work is much-needed to improve safety for motorists and cyclists alike,” he said.

Parking restrictions on parts of Warwick Road will be imposed during the works. Mr Cherry asked for residents’ and motorists’ patience while the resurfacing is carried out.

Ward councillor Dr Chukwudi Okeke said he spoke for himself and fellow councillors when he thanked Mr Cherry for his persistence.

"The news that Warwick Road has been booked for resurfacing is very welcoming. Cllr Cherry has been persistently pushing for it to be resurfaced. It has been one of the main concerns raised by residents we talk to on the doorstep,” he said.

Labour councillors - some elected last Thursday - who are celebrating an announcement that Warwick Road will be resurfaced

Oxfordshire County Council will implement a number of temporary traffic restrictions to facilitate the work.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) is being made to implement the temporary closure and No Waiting restriction which will operate from August 20. The estimated duration of the works is 24 days.