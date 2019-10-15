M40 delays likely near Banbury as crash damage is repaired

Delays are likely on the M40 southbound between Banbury and Bicester after a major incident in which a lorry overturned.

Police working at the scene since mid morning, when the tanker overturned after colliding with a car, said the trapped vehicles have been recovered and the road was reopened at 12.50pm.

However there will be delays because of necessary lane closures for barrier replacement. Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area for a few hours whilst barriers are replaced.

Highways England said there was a 'considerable amount of barrier damage'.