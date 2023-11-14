A lucky Oxfordshire woman has scooped £1m on EuroMillions. The woman, who could be from anywhere in the county, plans to buy a new home.

The mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mrs R, is described by Camelot as ‘a project manager from Oxfordshire’. She won the whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, September 15.

As well as buying a new home and a car with her winnings, the lucky lady also plans to go on holiday and treat her family.

The woman, who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

A lucky Oxfordshire woman has won £1m on the EuroMillions lottery. Picture by Getty

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mrs. R winning this fantastic prize - she has become a millionaire overnight. Huge congratulations!”

