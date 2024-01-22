Lord Saye and Sele of Broughton Castle, near Banbury dies peacefully, aged 103

Loved and respected universally by people and organisations in the Banbury area community who he supported so generously, Lord Saye and Sele took over Broughton Castle in 1968 on the death of his father.

His eldest son Martin Fiennes, who has taken responsibility for running the castle for some years, said: “He died peacefully on Saturday evening in their flat at Godswell (House, Bloxham). Fortunately my sister Susannah, brother William and I could all be with him and my mother when he died.”