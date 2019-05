A huge array of cars will be descending on Deddington on June 9.

Here's a sneak look at some of the vehicles which will be on display. See the full story here: https://www.banburyguardian.co.uk/news/people/deddington-car-fest-is-set-to-be-a-huge-attraction-1-8943311

A super rare number 01 of 50 built Lotus Esprit sport 350 DMH other Buy a Photo

Lamborghini Gallardo DMH other Buy a Photo

A BAR Formula 1 car DMH other Buy a Photo

A vintage VW van DMH other Buy a Photo

View more