Long-running artisan craft fair to return to Banbury's Market Place

Banbury’s popular long-running artisan craft fair will return to the market place next month (August 3).

Local crafters will be at the market selling everything from jewellery, art, candles, body care products, baked goods, beers and more.

The market has typically run every month for the past four years; however, bad weather led to the cancellation of June’s event and hampered this month’s market.

Organiser of the craft fair, Julie Down, said: “Unfortunately, due to high winds, we had to cancel the June event, and in July, we were faced with torrential downpours, but we were still there and are still going strong and will be back on Sunday, August 3.”

In total, 31 artisan crafters will be set up at next month’s market between 10am and 4pm, selling their homemade wares.

Julie added: “We do our best not to duplicate crafts, which means we can offer a wide variety of gorgeous artisan products carefully selected and made by local crafters, from Banbury, Brackley and surrounding areas.

“Every crafter has their own story to tell, but we came together four years ago, teaming up with the amazing guys at Cherwell District Council's street scene who provide the stalls for us.

“We have built up a wonderful Artisan community and even have our own Facebook Group - Handmade in Banbury & Brackley, with over 1700 members.”

The fair runs from April to December and often includes food and drink options for visiting shoppers.

For more information about the fair or to apply for a stall, email: [email protected]