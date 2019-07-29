Long closed Chipping Warden pub to re-open

A village pub that has lay dormant for the past six years has finally been given a new lease of life and phase one of its refurbishment will be unveiled this weekend.

The Rose and Crown in Chipping warden has been bought by Jim Broomfield and partner Debbe Perry who are renovating the listed 18th century watering hole in three phases.

The Rose and Crown's sports bar in Chipping Warden NNL-190729-151502001

Phase one, the sports bar, will be open to the public on Saturday, August 3 from 4pm.

Jim said: “We bought it in November. This is the first phase, we have the lounge and the bar in the front then we’ll have six B&Bs upstairs.”

Debbe added: “We’ve now started on phase two, the lounge and the snug and we hope to be open for Christmas, if not sooner.”

This is the pairs first foray into pub ownership although the pair own a thriving Brackley business.

The Rose and Crown in Chipping Warden. Pool spectators get the best seats NNL-190729-151632001

Debbe said; “We own the ‘Antique Seller’ in Brackley, we’ve owned that for almost 20 years. It’s one of the largest antique centres in Britain.”

Having laid dormant since 2014 interest from villagers into the renovations has been many and positive.

Debbe said: “The reaction has been phenomenal, we’ve had so many good wishes, everybody can’t wait to see it open as a lot of people were very fond of the pub before. We’ve had no negatives.”

Jim added: “A lot of jockies and farmers locally have said they can’t wait to come in here again because they used to be regulars.”

The Rose and Crown in Chipping Warden is set to reopen NNL-190729-151744001

The completed sports bar part of the pub, situated at the rear, features everything a sports fan would want including a pool table, darts board and three giant TV screens. It has also been finished with its rural location in mind.

Debbe said: “The sports bar has a horse racing fraternity theme because there are so many stables around here.

“We hope to have the Horse Racing channel on all day on of the TVs and any big sporting occasion on the others.”

The pub has also got involved in the community and already has a dart team competing.

Jim added: “We’ve had no end of people walking by and coming and having a look. There has been a really good buzz about it.”

For more info visit the pub’s Facebook page.