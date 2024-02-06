Lofty ambitions for loft insulation installer running London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Kavanagh will run London’s iconic 26.2-mile course for the first time in April, two years after completing his first marathon across the pond in New York.

The 56-year-old will begin his latest challenge at Greenwich Park with 48,000 others and raise funds in support of Oxford Hospitals Charity.

The charity operates to provide the best medical equipment, research and facilities for staff and patients across five of the county’s hospitals and NHS care centres.

Patrick Kavanagh of Amazing Lofts

Helping Patrick on his way is Banbury-based loft boarding and insulation experts Amazing Lofts, who he works for as an installer.

His colleagues have already covered the £150 entry fee and will hold a sweepstake from the company’s depot near Middleton Cheney to help him reach his £2,000 fundraising target.

Patrick’s best marathon time to date is 5hours 23minutes – a time he’s hopeful of beating when crossing the finish line on The Mall.

He said: “Oxford Hospitals Charity is responsible for some outstanding work locally which helps NHS staff provide the best care possible for patients.

“The charity has been really helpful supporting runners to the start line so I’m hoping to raise plenty of funds to help make a small difference.

“This will be my first time running the London Marathon and I’m determined to improve on my time from New York. Training has been going well and we’re on the right track, which is always a positive!

“I also want to thank my colleagues at Amazing Lofts for their support which has allowed me to get the ball rolling with donations. We have a great team culture, and that flexibility has allowed me to fit in extra training around my work schedule.

“Ongoing, I plan to run more marathons with Berlin on my radar for this year where my partner Alison and I plan to run together.”

Kevin Baker, Co-Founder and Director of Amazing Lofts said: “It’s great to see Patrick step up to raise awareness and money for such a good local cause.

“It’s been great to see our team spirit shine through with colleagues getting behind him and we are proud to support his entry and fundraising efforts.

“Everyone will be rooting for him on the day, and we wish him the best of luck with the rest of his training!”

Lucy Walker, Senior Fundraising and Events Manager at Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: “The London Marathon is such an iconic event and Oxford Hospitals Charity benefits hugely from the incredible efforts our runners put in. So I’d like to say a huge thank you to Patrick for his months of training – in all weathers - and hope his friends and colleagues are inspired to support his fundraising efforts to help our local hospitals.”