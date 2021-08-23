Lockdowns end for Banbury Camera Club which says goodbye to on-line meetings

Banbury Camera Club member Derek Lane's successful competition entry, But I Don't Like Getting Wet Mum

The club starts its new season on September 6 at Chenderit School, Middleton Cheney after 18 months of lockdowns and their restructions. New members are invited to go along and will be given a warm welcome.

Camera club meetings are held every Monday evening starting at 7:30pm.

Spokesman Robin Williams said: "We have a programme of lectures with visiting speakers, competitions, members' evening, practical photography and photo appreciation sessions. We also have a planned exhibition of members' photos in the Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School early in November. This will be open to the public and students in Chenderit School."

Mr Grumpy - a winning competition entry for Chris Baldwin in Banbury Camera Club's competition in March

Details of the club's plans will be on its website at https://banburycameraclub.org.uk/ and the full programme will be added to and updated as details are confirmed. Prospective new members will be able to attend up to three free meetings before deciding to join as a paid-up member.

Banbury Camera Club was formed in 1946 when 20 photography enthusiasts came together to share their passion and skills. 2021 marks 75 years since that original meeting.

"The format of our meeting is much like those first ones during the 1940s except that the majority of members, but not all, use digital cameras rather than film," said Mr Williams.

"We also make use of modern equipment, computers, digital projectors etc. We have held fortnightly meetings on-line during the pandemic. These included competitions which are popular."

A January competition winner for Tony Chivers - Tomato at Rest