Local operatic society brings popular musical Made in Dagenham to the Banbury stage

Banbury Operatic Society (BOS) has brought the popular musical ‘Made in Dagenham’ to the Banbury stage for a run of shows this week.

The group has organised a series of performances to take place at Wykham Park Academy’s theatre from Wednesday (April 9) until Saturday, April 12.

Made in Dagenham tells the true story of Rita O'Grady and her fellow female Ford workers in east London organising a strike in 1968 over gender pay inequality.

The women faced opposition from their bosses, the government, and even their own union but went on to spark a movement that changed the course of history.

Jonathan Rubery, director of the production, said: “I am thoroughly delighted to be directing Made in Dagenham.It's so exciting and such an honour to bring this real-life story about the plight of Ford sewing machinists fighting for equal pay and skill recognition to the stage.

"Their strike at the Ford factory in Dagenham in 1968 was instrumental in the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970. This is a tremendous, feel-good show featuring a fabulous score and amazing characters.

"I am so proud of the cast, crew, backstage, and front-of-house teams, as well as my fellow production team members, all of whom are an amazing mix of hard-working, committed, and super-talented individuals. Made in Dagenham is a beautifully uplifting musical comedy about friendship, love, and the importance of fighting for what is right—universal themes that resonate deeply with audiences.”

The Banbury Operatic Society is Banbury’s longest-running musical theatre society and has been putting on shows for more than 60 years.

The shows will take place at Wykham Park Academy's theatre every evening until Saturday (April 12).

In that time it has won multiple awards and gained a reputation for delivering quality productions across a variety of genres.

The group also has a dedicated and award-winning youth group, YOBOS, who will be staging Les Misérables: School Edition this summer.

Tickets are now on sale for the Made In Dagenham shows and can be purchased at https://www.banburyoperaticsociety.co.uk/tickets

Banbury Operatic Society will perform Made in Dagenham at Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy, until April 12, 2025, with performances starting at 7.30pm, plus a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.