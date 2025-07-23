Local groups back Banbury councillor's opposition to controversial Bridge Street lane closure plans

Local groups have come out in support of Cllr Kieron Mallon’s call for Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) to amend its controversial lane closure plans in Banbury town centre.

Last year, the county council released plans to close lanes at the Bridge Street junction in the hopes of improving bus journey times.

The closures would mean that through traffic would no longer be able to use the dedicated filter lane to turn right into Bridge Street from Concorde Avenue, or Cherwell Street into Middleton Road.

Full details of the plans can be found here.

(Lto R) Peter Monk from the Banbury Civic Society, Ken Gillett from Banbury BID, Cllr Kieron Mallon, and Rob Wingrove from Banbury Driving Instructors have voiced their opposition to the council's lane-closing plans at the Bridge Street Junction.

However, Cllr Kieron Mallon believes the lane closures would result in traffic chaos and an increase in poor air quality.

He said: “We have called on Oxfordshire County Council to reinstate these filter lanes, or congestion, poor air quality and rat running will be the result.

“I brought these county proposals to the public early in the year and have gained the support of businesses and organisations who are very concerned.

“I understand that following the consultation exercise by Oxfordshire County Council, the responses were overwhelmingly opposed to the scheme.”

Banbury Civic Society is one of several local groups who have voiced their support for Cllr Mallon’s recommendations to amend the plans.

Peter Monk, from the Banbury Civic Society, said: “We support better pedestrian crossings and rephasing the traffic lights at this junction and at George Street junction as long as the through capacity of this major road is not compromised.”

The Banbury BID has also spoken about how they believe the proposed lane closure plans would affect town centre businesses.

Ken Gillett, of Banbury BID, said: “The original proposals would have severely affected town centre businesses who need access and free-flowing traffic for delivery purposes.

"We thank Cllr Mallon for his guidance and perseverance in opposing the original scheme and call on OCC to reconsider.”

Robert Wingrove, from the Banbury Association of Driving Instructors, says the scheme would lead to congestion and drivers using residential streets as cut-through routes.

He said: “After seeing the proposed plans for this junction, it was an easy decision to support Cllr Mallon in calling to amend the scheme.

“It would have caused congestion and frustration, leading to rat running to avoid it, and frustration could have compromised safety.”

A public consultation on the plans was held in February, and in May, Cherwell District Council gave OCC a Certificate of Lawful Use – a document which allows the authority to commence the work.

A final decision on the plans is scheduled to take place at a cabinet member decision meeting in September.

Cllr Mallon added: “I have had extensive talks with highways officers and convened a special Banbury Traffic Advisory Group meeting last week to put our thoughts to officers.

“We all want traffic to flow, businesses to prosper and increased pedestrian safety at this location. We think it's achievable; we hope OCC agrees.”

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “The Cherwell Street bus prioritisation scheme is designed to enhance the George Street bus lane, allow buses access to Bridge Street west, and upgrade the crossing facilities and signalling at the Bridge Street junction.

“The final shape of the scheme will be decided at a cabinet member decision meeting in September, considering feedback from consultations, local groups, transport providers and councillors.”