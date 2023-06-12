A local club is hosting a day of golf and food on Friday June 30 to help raise money for a Banbury dementia care charity.

The Tadmarton Heath Golf Club is raising money for Banbury’s Dementia Active charity this year for the club’s annual charity golf day event.

Starting at 11.30am with a sit-down tea, participants will then head to the course, where teams of four will play a game of 4BBB Stableford before returning indoors for a two-course Italian buffet, speeches, and presentations.

Each year the golf club raises money for a different local charity, and this year they chose to help Dementia Active pay for essential refurbishments at their property.

Banbury's Dementia Active will use the money from the golf day to create more space for activities for its members.

Gail Seward is one of the fundraisers at Dementia Active Banbury. She said: "We are delighted to be picked as the golf club’s charity of the year. Events like this are crucial for us; we have recently put mezzanine flooring in the building, and we still have a lot of work to get it all finished and ready so we can offer more spaces to our members."

The charity runs activity sessions for people living with dementia in Banbury and the surrounding area. The sessions are based around cognitive therapy, can include singing and memory reminiscence, and are aimed at keeping the members brains as active as possible.

Gail added: "Tadmarton Golf Club is really helping us, not only with the fundraising but also in raising our profile in the area. So that people who have dementia or their carers or family members will know where to take them, and our aim is to become a central hub for anybody dealing with dementia."

For more information on the event visit, https://www.tadmartongolf.com/ for more information on Dementia Active visit, https://dementiactive.co.uk/