Local elections: Explainer for Brackley and West Northamptonshire residents - here is what you need to know

West Northamptonshire residents have been reminded to get ready for the upcoming local elections.

Local elections are scheduled to take place across West Northamptonshire on Thursday, May 1.

This year, voters will go to the polls to elect West Northamptonshire Council’s councillors in the unitary authority’s second election since its creation in 2021.

The number of unitary councillors to be elected has decreased from 93 to 76 following a recent electoral review.

Brackley residents will also vote in town councillors, and many local parish councils will also be holding elections on the same date.

West Northamptonshire Council has urged residents to register to vote before the deadline of Friday, April 11.

Residents who have recently moved home or changed their name may also need to update their details to ensure they can take part.

People who refer to vote by post will need to submit their application by 5pm on Monday, April 14.

Those who would like someone to vote on their behalf will need to apply for a proxy vote before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Voters are also reminded to bring a form of photo ID with them when they head to the polls.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID, such as a passport or driving license, can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

The deadline to apply for the Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Without the correct ID, people will not be permitted to vote at the polling station on Thursday, May 1.

Anna Earnshaw, returning officer for West Northamptonshire, said: "These elections are about your community, your family, and your future.

“The decisions made by your local councillors affect the schools your children go to, the roads you drive on, the parks you enjoy, and the services that support you and your loved ones.

“I know life is busy, and it’s easy to think one vote won’t make a difference—but it absolutely does. Every single vote helps shape the place we call home.

“If you’ve never voted before, or if you’ve moved recently, now is the time to check that you’re registered and ready to take part.”

For more information, visit the West Northamptonshire Council website.