Local chartered surveyors release free comprehensive directory of Banbury businesses

Chartered surveyors Bankier Sloan have released their latest free directory of Banbury's active businesses.

Bankier Sloan, based on the Sugarswell Business Park in Shenington, released the ABC guide to local businesses last week.

Established in 1984, the company first released its guide to the Banbury industrial estates and businesses that occupied them in the summer of 1985.

The guide has been painstakingly created by walking the streets, checking names, and looking for web addresses or social media accounts of businesses.

Ian Sloan, of Bankier Sloan, said: “We know from many years' experience of publishing these guides, businesses find them very useful.

"They are easy to update as everything is done in-house, so companies looking to correct any information are always invited to email this office.”

The directory also includes detailed information relating to business development in Banbury and the surrounding areas.